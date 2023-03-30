Nigeria Air squabble: FG, operators know fate April 25

The Federal Government and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), will know their fate on April 25 whether the decision to transfer the suit operators filed challenging the process of the appointment of Ethiopian Airline as core investors and operators of proposed Nigeria Air, will proceed at the Federal High Court Abuja.

AON, the umbrella body of airline operators in Nigeria, had approached the court seeking it to interpret the law as it affects the process of procuring the services of Ethiopian Airlines for the operation of the proposed Nigeria Air.

Hearing in the objection brought by AON to the order to transfer the matter to the Abuja division of the Federal High Court was concluded Wednesday before Justice James Omotosho, who fixed April 25 to rule on the matter.

Justice Omotosho further adjourned the matter to April 25 after adopting all processes filed by the AON and the defendants including the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Ethiopian Airlines.

In contesting the process of appointing Ethiopian Airiness for the management of the proposed Nigeria Air, AON argued that the Ministry of Aviation ignored the legally mandatory stages of the public procurement process as stipulated in the law establishing the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

