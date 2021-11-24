Nigeria Air to takes off April 2022, says FG

The minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said that the much-awaited national carrier, Nigeria Air, is expected to take off by April 2022.

The minister made the disclosure while speaking with the State House Correspondents on Wednesday after the week’s Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Sirika also disclosed that the national carrier will be run by a company in which the government will hold a 5% stake.

He added, that Nigerian entrepreneurs will hold 46%, while the remaining 49% will be reserved for yet to be assigned strategic equity partners, including foreign investors.

He further noted that the national carrier, when operational, will create about 70,000 jobs for Nigerians.

