Nigeria already exporting locally produced cars to Mali – NADDC

The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu has confirmed that Innoson company, a car manufacturing company is already exporting made -in Nigeria vehicles to Mali.

Jelani who confirmed this at the just concluded Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) Annual Conference in Abuja further added that the development is thereby adding value to Africa.

He noted that the Council had gone a step further in leveraging on electric-powered vehicles noting that some car manufacturing companies have begun to produce gas-powered vehicles as part of measures to support the Federal Government’s National Gas Expansion Programme.

A Communiqué was signed by CICAN Chairman, Frederick Idehai, with the theme, “The Role of Nigeria’s MSMEs, Export, Commodities, Trade and Investment in Stabilising the Post-Covid-19 Economy: Issues and Challenges, ” with the sub-themes as:”The Place of AfCFTA in Nigeria’s Economic Diversification Plan: Pros & Cons” and the “FG’s MSMEs Survival Fund: Successes, Lessons and Pitfalls,” at the end of the conference.

The communique recommended that the Federal and sub-national governments work to solve the challenges associated with the AfCFTA such as infrastructure dearth, intense competition from cheaper imports and weak regulation, it is pertinent that the private sector ramp up production, improve their packaging and expand distribution to beat the looming competition.

“It was recommended that Nigeria should be mindful not to turn into a dumping ground as the country explores the opportunities in the AfCFTA.

“At the centre of discussions at the conference was the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Fund established by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on small businesses in Nigeria.