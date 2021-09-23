Nigeria animal feed industry can engage 20m workers – Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, has stated that the Nigeria animal feeds industry is capable of creating 20 million jobs across the nation.

This is even as he disclosed that Nigeria targets over 50 million metric tonnes production of animal feed per annum.

Abubakar stated this on Thursday while declaring open the 1st National Animal Feed Summit 2021with theme, ‘Developing a Roadmap for Animal Feed Security in Nigeria’ organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, (ARCN), Nigeria Institute of Animal Science, Feed Industry Practitioners, and SAHEL Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited.

He said if the the animal feed industry in Nigeria which is currently engaging five million Nigerians directly and indirectly if properly harnessed has the capacity to engage 20 million Nigerians.

“Animal Feed accounts for over 70% of the cost of animal production, thereby making it the most important consideration in a livestock business. It engages over 5 million Nigerians directly or indirectly as technical or skilled personnel, distributors, fabricators of tools and machinery, input suppliers, and others.

Earlier in an address of welcome by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, represented by the Director of Special Duties, Fausat Lawal, pointed out that in Nigeria, the animal feed sector remains a challenge to animal husbandry practices, largely due to high cost of animal feeds, which are not readily available and where they are.