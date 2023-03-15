Nigeria Army announces shortlist for 2023 direct short service *See full list, how to check

The Nigerian Army has announced the dates for the recruitment screening exercise for applicants of the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 27/2023.

In a public announcement on its verified Facebook page late Tuesday, the Nigerian Army said, “The state recruitment screening exercise is scheduled to will hold at Nigerian Defence Academy (old site), Kaduna State from 21 – 31 March 2023.”

It also directs applicants to visit its recruitment portal at https://recruitment.army.mil.ng.

“Candidates are to report to the Selection Board venue on 21 March 2023 with the following:

a. Writing materials including ruler and eraser.

b. Two pairs of plain white short sleeve vests.

c. Two pairs of navy blue shorts.

d. Canvas shoes/trainers and white socks.

e. Toiletries.

f. Set of cutleries including plates and drinking cups.

g. Beddings to include blankets, bedspreads and pillow cases etc.

h. Four copies of full size colour photographs at standing position in suit.

“Each candidate will be required to produce original and photocopies of the following:

a. All academic/professional certificates including testimonials, NYSC discharge or valid Exemption Certificate as applicable in a file jacket.

b. Certificate of ordination for candidates seeking Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant/Roman Catholic).

c. Certificate of “Call to Bar” for candidates seeking Directorate of Legal Service.

d. Valid birth certificate as endorsed by the National Population Commission, hospital, Local Government Council of birth or valid age declaration.

e. Valid certificate of state of origin.

f. Military Identity Card (members of the Armed Forces only).

g. Letter of recommendation by Commanding Officers/Commanders (for military personnel).

h. Letter of sponsorship in tertiary academic institution (for military personnel).

i. Printed Bank Verification Number (BVN) certificate authenticated by a bank.

j. Completed copies of the print outs from the portal including referee forms.” the post stated

