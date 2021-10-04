Nigeria at 61: Gurku monarch urges love, unity across tribes

The Sarkin Gurku, Alhaji Usman Adamu Mani, has called for unity among warring tribes that are not in agreement with one another in the country, saying with love and unity Nigeria will overcome the challenges bedeviling the country.

Speaking to journalist in Abuja, Mani said for some time now, the country has been experiencing inter- tribal sentiments and hatred among a particular ethnic groups to the extent that massive killings have resulted among people who had lived together for years , lamenting that such developments portend great danger to the corporate existence of the country.

Saying if not control the hatred will generate into physical tribal wars that will led to disunity among the people as some section of the tribes are already calling for separation.

‘I am telling you that there is no where that you won’t find a particular tribe any where you go in Nigeria; Hausa, Fulani, Ibo or Yoruba but with what is happening now, one will be afraid to travel to far places or villages,” Mani stated.

He called on government at all levels to find lasting solution to crisis threatening the co-existence of the country so that Nigerians could leave in peace.

According to him, no religion preaches violence or allows hatred with one another, and therefore advised government and the people to preach peace and harmony.

On the increase in the prices of food items in the country, Mani blamed Nigerians as being responsible, saying beans are not imported but people buy and store it, only to create artificial scarcity so that the demand will be high and sell at exorbitant prices.