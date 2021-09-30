Nigeria Basketball is bigger than any individual – Kida

Chairman Caretaker Committee of Nigeria Basketball Federation NBBF Engr. Musa Kida has revealed that the game of basketball in Nigeria is bigger than any individual.

He reiterated that NBBF have constitution approved by the FIBA and only thing that can change it is Congress, which is ultimate body of NBBF

He stated this in Abuja on Wednesday shortly after the major stakeholders meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

Kida said that survival of basketball supercedes any personal interest.

According to him, this meeting was called at the instance of the Honourable Minister to get the various stakeholders on the same table to find ways which Basketball will have a rancor free elections and more importantly to him, assure the development of Basketball in Nigeria.

“What came was for the interest of Basketball and for the interest of all the stakeholders coming together to make Basketball work in Nigeria, and also conform with a larger picture that Basketball is bigger than individual” .

Continuing, Kida said “The result of it has been that there is a contention of whether the constitution would be used or not, based on the advice that the Honourable Minister has gotten from the NOC and and his legal team which he agreed to” .

“The constitution of NBBF is an approved constitution by FIBA, and it has been read at the floor of the congress. The NBBF does have a constitution, that is going to be the major document going forward.

Related

No tags for this post.