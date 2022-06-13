Nigeria begins production of military, paramilitary uniforms January 2023 – ICRC







Nigeria will begin local production of uniforms for its military and paramilitary personnel from January 2023, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has disclosed.

The production project is a Joint Venture Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Sur Corporate Wear to create the Sur Corporate Wear Nig. Ltd.

The collaboration which will be for a 20 years period will be responsible for producing uniforms for the Army, Navy, Air force, Police, Civil Defence and other military and paramilitary organisations.

ICRC acting Director General Michael Ohiani had charged all stakeholders in the project to resolve all issues that were hindering the completion of the factory and report back to the Commission in one week.

Ohiani urged all stakeholders to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated time frame.

According to him, the project is expected to curb capital flight and create over 920 jobs.

He added that as it progresses, the project will source all its raw materials from within Nigeria.

“The fact that we produce our military and paramilitary uniforms locally is a pride to all of us. It is a pride that we all must uphold.

“Sudan is producing their own military kits and I know DICON can do it if they have the right support,” he said.

Speaking at the interactive meeting, the Managing Director of Sur Corporate Wear Nig. Ltd., Burhan Can Karabulut, commended the management of ICRC for intervening and ensuring that the project was hitch-free.

He also extended the commendation of the investors, adding that following the intervention of the ICRC and the meeting of stakeholders that ensued, the investor had agreed to release funds for the completion of the project.

He said that the company had so far taken the project to 68 per cent completion, adding that the remaining funds for the project will be released soon so as to meet the completion goal.

“If the work resumes in July, it is assumed that we can start commissioning as of January, but this January, the commissioning will not be 100 per cent production,” he said.

He however said the designs for the uniforms had yet to be approved and as such the company cannot source its raw materials for production, stressing that without the approval, the production could not begin.

