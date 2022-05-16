Nigeria beyond 2015, thanks to Buhari

Once upon a time, there was a country called Nigeria, in Africa. This country was blessed by Almighty God with human and natural resources, which can make any country great. The colonial masters and their western allies were bent on controlling these resources. They decided on who would lead the country.directly or indirectly by introducing coups in the 1960s and 1990s.

In the fourth republic they were able to install their stooge, General Olusegun Obasanjo, as the country’s leader. Within the short period of their governance they predicted that the break up of country into small countries.

After series of coups that ousted the first, second and third republics of the democratically elected governments, the second republic government of Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Shagari performed better the fourth republic of President Obasanjo.

President Shagari’s government was cut short because of his efforts to industrialised the country. However, President Obasanjo, who did the bid of the western nations, spent eight years in power, while his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, spent 16 years, with massive corruption.

In 2006, the United States of America Central Intelligence Agency, CIA, predicted that the country would no longer be in existence by 2015. In 2009, Boko Haram insurgency emerged.

The government of OBJ and his party were corrupt and killing, building private libraries, universities, and taking the country’s assets to other nations. Instead of building industries for employment of youths, they were busy buying motorcycles for the masses for transportation business; the government made us totally a consuming nation. The waste from other countries became our food.

However, when this government came into power in 2015, things started taking shape, the issue of TSA came into existence, encouraging farming by closing the borders, empowering farmers with loans, farm equipment, such as pump machines, fertiliser, chemicals, and others. This government encourages youths to take into farming, thus becoming self-reliant. The retirees got their entitlements and invested the money in farming.

Rice farmers and smugglers from other countries that Nigeria depended on foods prior to this government ganged up to form bandits to terrorise and discourage our farmers. Nigerians are now full of hope, majority of citizens now take to farming as their business, by getting assistance from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Thanks to President Buhari, he has completed many projects that were abandoned by the previous government, the party that ruled for 16 years without completing their major projects, unpaid pensions and gratuities.

Buhari gave priority to indigenous companies to provide job opportunities to citizens and encourage farming with various loans introduced to youths, graduates, farmers and bailout to states.

Recently, some members of those failed governments accused each other of bad governance. “The issue before Nigeria now is not who can eat more, but who can produce food. That is why the attempt to tar the outstanding achievements of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President Bukola Saraki by former governor would be discounted as the belching perfidy of a presidential gambler”, a former senator said.

Thanks to the All Progressives Congress (APC) government for taking us from hopeless to hopeful, just like Glo bailed us from MTN’s poor services by introducing ‘original per second’, when MTN thought it was not possible.

Saidu Sanusi,

Kaduna

