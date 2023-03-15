Nigeria bleeding under your watch, EYN tells Buhari

The Ekklesiyar Yanuwa a Nigeria (EYN) Church of Brethren in Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, live up to his responsibility of providing for the security and wellbeing of Nigerians in their present travails.

The church made its position known Wednesday at a world press conference addressed by EYN President, Rev Joel Stephen Billi in Hong, Adamawa state, to mark its centenary anniversary celebration.

The church expressed concern over the present security and economic travails being faced by Nigerians, especially the naira redesign policy, which has come with the challenges of inability of the people to access their funds for business and family needs.

“Today under President Buhari’s watch, a litre of petrol goes for N350 while diesel goes for N950; needless to talk about the cost of aviation fuel and other essential commodities whose prices have skyrocketed and yet the federal government claims to be paying subsidies running into trillions of naira. This is sad and clear failure on the part of the ruling elite to provide dividends of democracy it promised Nigerians 8 years in office.

“The security situation in the country is in dire need of an overhaul. Armed banditry, kidnapping, politically-motivated killings and insurgency are still very prevalent in the country. Nigeria has never been faced with this kind of economic crisis being experienced due to currency redesign, cash withdrawal limits, scarcity of petroleum products and rising inflation,” EYN stated.

Rev Joel also described “the just concluded February 25, 2023 presidential election was characterised by thuggery, violence and manipulations of the electoral processes and result by INEC staff, politicians and some agents in government,” stressing that “the development is an insult to on the collective sensibilities of Nigerians and called on INEC to do its best in Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

According to him, the major challenges confronting the church in the history of her existence is insurgency, especially in the North East, orchestrated by the Boko Haram elements attacking Christians in Borno and Adamawa, the ancestral home of Ekklesiyar Yanuwa Nigeria.

