Nigeria-born UNESCO Laureate, Aremu, listed, published across the globe – Indian Scholar

An Indian Professor, Pratik Mungekar, has described the Nigerian-born UNESCO Laureate, Professor Bashiru Aremu, as a renowned scholar, who has been listed, cited, and published as Fellow of the Marquis Who’s Who in the World and Fellow of Professors, Fellow of Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award Winners, USA.

According to Mungekar, Aremu, who is also the Vice-Chancellor, Crown University, USA, is a global icon of education, whose research works have proffered solutions to lots of issues across all continents of the world.

A statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Aremu’s Media Aide, Mr. Emmanuel Daudu, quoted the Indian professor saying that his global recognition is well earned and deserved.

He said: “This has displayed to the world that Prof. Bashiru Aremu is a global icon of education. His research works have proffer solutions to lots of issues across all continents of the world. His global recognition didn’t come as a surprise. It is well earned and deserved”, he said.

While stressing further, he stated that, in Europe and the world at large, he was listed, cited, and published as a Fellow of World Acclaimed Distinguished Universities Research Professor and Fellow of Outstanding Intellectual of 21st Century, Cambridge, England, among others.

“In Asia and the world at large, Head Offices Based in India, he was listed, cited, and published by Unity of Nations for Climate Change Council an official partner of the United Nations Global Network as a Fellow of Professors; Fellow of World Grand Board of Trustees and World Grand Chancellor of University of Nations of Quality Education an official University of Unity of Nations for Climate Change Council and others as well.

“Africa and the world at large based in the Republic of Gambia and the world at large, he was listed, cited, and published by Innovation Africa Digital Summit as a stakeholder in ICT in the world and World Acclaimed Distinguished Universities Research Professor.

“Also, in Nigeria, he was listed, cited, and published by the Federal Government of Nigeria under its Federal Ministry of Education Abuja. Computers Professional Registrations Council of Nigeria (CPN) and National Universities Commission, (NUC). He has been contributing his quota to the development of Nation building through the dissemination of Knowledge as he was invited by the Federal Government of Nigeria to deliver a lecture on economic recovery after COVID-19 and the #ENDSARS riot as a Professor and stakeholder on Universities education system in the world at large’’, he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

