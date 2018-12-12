Nigeria breeding innovative minds





Ayokunle Adeniran, the inventor of Iron Rhino’ popularly known as the Nepaless Iron’, a graduate of Covenant University, who works as a Mechanical Design Engineer in the United States, has found a means of getting nicely pressed outfits without having to wait for electricity supply. BINTA SHAMA reports.

With the epileptic power supply in most parts of the country, as well as the rise in fuel price to N145/ liter, Nigerians will find this invention expedient to plan their day to day activities to achieve more with less.



About the invention



The Iron Rhino is a gas powered device which is portable and easy to use.



According to reports, the invention was designed in response to the inability of people to iron their clothes due to electrical power outages plaguing developing countries such as Nigeria.



The recurring nature of this particular problem is what prompted the young Nigerian innovator who was disappointed by ‘power holding’ in a pressing moment to give birth to the invention two years after.

Iron Rhino is said to be a butane gas powered pressing iron, meaning that ‘it does not require electricity for it to function’. It looks very similar to the conventional one’s people are use to having in their homes or commercial stores and it functions like existing electric irons.

How the invention works



Iron Rhino utilizes cooking gas (butane) which is packaged in a canister to generate its own heat. The gas canister is sheathed inside the iron, and when powered, the ironing temperature can be increased or lowered by turning the temperature regulator clockwise or counter clockwise, as with electric irons. One can also pre-calibrate a preferred ironing temperature with the safety knob.



The butane comes in canisters that retail for about N120 and can last for 1 week usage at 20 minutes daily ironing.





The canisters presently are being manufactured by a Chinese company, but provisions are being made to have them produced locally by a Nigerian company. The projected production rate is calculated to serve all functioning irons abundantly, also a recycling process of the canisters will mean users can get discounts on recycled canisters.



There are 6 canisters per cartridge, and one cartridge is claimed to last for about 2 weeks’ worth of daily ironing, or 40 pieces of clothing.





Proud to be Nigerian



As one can get from his experience, it shows that difficult times can call for creative measures rather than lying the invention idle in the mind and the product is expected to be seen in Nigerian markets. Nigeria, blessed with resources and great minds.



