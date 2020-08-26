Nigeria budgets N126bn to upgrade health infrastructure

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has said that the federal government earmarked the sum of N126 billion in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to upgrade health infrastructure across Federal Medical Centres (FMC) and teaching hospitals with intensive care units.

Also to benefit from the funding are laboratories and isolation centres in the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking at the 21st anniversary of the Temitayo Awosika Help Foundation (TAHF), which was held via web conference, during the week, he said the government was committed to making progress in the health sector by upgrading and developing its health infrastructure and operationalisation of the National Health Act 2018.

He added that he had already inaugurated 26 Technical Working Groups (TWGs) for the development of Nigeria Agenda 2050 and the Medium-Term National development Plan (MTNDP 2021-2025).

He stated that the plans are expected to succeed the current Nigerian Vision 20:2020, and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020) respectively adding that they are expected to address development challenges in all aspects of the country’s national life, including healthcare, within the agreed time horizon.

In a statement by his special adviser on media, Mr. Sufuyan Ojeifo, the minister said: “As part of the improvement to our health sector, it is necessary to implement most of the research findings that are beneficial to the development of our people especially in this era of COVID-19, where health has taken the primary position as it always ought to be, in the affairs of national development.”