Nigeria can become Africa’s largest avocado producer by 2030 – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Monday predicted that by 2030, Nigeria would overtake East African countries to become the largest producer of avocado in Africa.

Obasanjo said avocado farming could replace crude oil to become the source of revenue generation for Nigeria if effectively explored.

The former president stated this when the Avocado Society of Nigeria (ASN) paid him a courtesy visit at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Obasanjo, who was conferred with the ASN Grand Patron award, said the country possessed all qualities needed to take over the East African countries in avocado crop planting.

The former president, who was responding to a question on the prospects of the crop by 2030, said “I want to see Nigeria becoming one of, if not the leading, avocado producer in Africa.”

Obasanjo said, “Avocado is a unique crop and very lucrative business which can be done as either a business or a hobby, from having a plantation, or just few trees in one’s compound.

“I am happy to be a member of this association. I hope more people will appreciate the value of avocado business and join us either as a hobby or as a business.

“Avocado is a very healthy fruit with numerous benefits. The oil as well as the pulp from it is used in the cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical companies and therapeutic activities. I will say a bit of avocado everyday keeps the doctor away,” Obasanjo said.

He thanked the leadership of the society, assuring them of his total commitment as the grand patron, even as he restated that the crop could replace oil in the country.