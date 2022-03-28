Nigeria can become EU’s alternative gas supplier – Sylva

Minister of State Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva says Nigeria was ready to step in as an alternative gas supplier to Europe in the absence of supplies from Russia.

Sylva made the call when a delegation of EU ambassadors to Nigeria led by the Ambassador Samuela Isopi, paid him a courtesy visit in his office Friday evening in Abuja.

Senior Adviser (Media & Communications) to the Minister, Horatius Egua, in a statement said the call is coming as the festering war between Russia and Ukraine and Russia continues to threaten gas supply to European countries.

Russia presently supplies about 30-40% of EU gas needs.

The minister urged the EU to encourage its oil and gas companies such as Shell, Eni, Total Energies among others to scale up investments in the gas sector in Nigeria as it would help the EU meet its energy needs.

The minister said “One of the biggest problems we have in the sector has been investments. In the last 10 years over $70 billion worth of investments came to Africa but sadly less than $4 billion came to Nigeria and surprisingly we are the biggest in Africa. If we cannot attract investments in Nigeria, you know where we are heading”.

Sylva noted that the EU needs to do a rethink when the war is over, noting that from “what is happening with Russia, gas has been weaponized and unless you create an alternative, gas will continue to be weaponized”.

He assured the EU diplomats that “Nigeria will work with you and we are ready to be an alternative supplier of gas to the EU but you should tell your companies here in Nigeria to plan more investments here. If your companies’ investments more in Nigeria it will also help us to increase our gas supplies to Europe”

In her response, Ambassador Isopi urged Nigeria to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the present crisis in Europe to shore up gas supplies to Europe.

She appealed to Nigeria to step into that gap supply chain as an alternative to Russia adding that the country must not allow the opportunity to pass it by.

Isopi urged the Nigerian government to step up security in the region to guarantee gas supply to EU member states saying the spate of attacks on Shell, Eni and Total Energies’s gas infrastructure that led to the declaration of force majure by the companies was of great concern to Europe.