Nigeria can pay N30.000 new minimum wage – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of governing All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said that Nigeria has the capability to pay the N30.000 new minimum wage as recommended by the national minimum wage tripartite committee.

Oshiomhole, who was two term governor of Edo state, while speaking at a dinner in honour of Comrade Ayuba Wabba on his election as the President of ITUC, said labour cannot remain static since other

factors of production changes.

The former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress said he has openly disagreed with governors on the issue of minimum wage, adding that it’s when workers are paid that money would be circulated in the

economy.

“When I was a member of the forum, I did publicly advise my colleagues that when it comes to the issue of minimum wage, I am not with them, not only secretly, publicly I am going to dissociate myself.

“I believe we need a national minimum wage, I believe Nigeria is capable of paying minimum wage. I believe the primary purpose of government is the welfare of the people and payment of wages is a

function of prosperity.

“If Nigeria is to wake up tomorrow and there is no litre of oil, and you must employ a worker, you are obliged to pay. Wages is a consequence of work, he who must employ must pay; and even the Bible

says that a labourer is entitled to its wages, I believe with these views I have converged it.

“The price of labour cannot be static if all other prices are changing, otherwise those rising prices and stagnant wages can create a vision circle. When you lack purchasing power in an economy, how do

you stimulate the economy to provide more goods and services and create jobs?

“Now, we should be bolder and courageous. I also argued and it is a fact that those who are more patriotic, inward looking in their consumption pattern are the working people, they are the ones that buy garri, yam, ordinary tomatoes, local fish; they do not import fish, they do not buy Toyota jeeps, aircrafts, etcetera.

“Their pattern of spending is such that the money circulates. They are the ones who live in a local room and parlor house, pay rent to a local man whose only pension is the fact that he built a room and

parlor when he was in active service. When you sent him wages, you trigger a process of vicious circle of poverty.

“So, I am clear, whether I am chairman of ruling party or other parties, my views are not corrupted by the position that I occupy. What is constant in my life is my background, which is labour and I do

not deny it or hide it. And I am clear that NLC has a right working with TUC to promote a reasonable living wage.

“And when I was governor, I made the point, because they say action speaks louder than words. I increased the minimum wage from 18,000 to 25,000 three years ago. If I did it and my successor is paying it then, I think I have spoken.”

Speaking on comments by Governors that they can’t pay new Minimum wage, the APC chairman said the labour movement must confront the governors on the bail out and Paris Club refund given to them by president Muhammadu Buhari.

