Nigeria can’t go the path of destruction again, Gbajabiamila warns agitators

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has cautioned promoters of secessionist agenda across the country to desist.

He said Nigeria cannot travel through the path of destruction again.

The speaker was also Wednesday, given the mandate by his colleagues to lead a high-powered delegation to Plateau state, with a view to commiserating with the government and people of the state, over the recent killings in Jos.



Addressing his colleagues during the resumed plenary of the House, the speaker said :”These people, in their inclination for devastating violence against fellow citizens, their appetite for the destruction of private property, their disruption of academic activities, commerce, and industry, their propensity for defiling institutions of the state, society and community, their refusal to engage in debate, or to consider the possibility of dissenting opinions and alternative viewpoints, are no different from Boko Haram and ISWAP. Given space and time, they will take our nation down the same path of destruction.



“We know from experience that neither appeasement nor overwhelming violence alone will work. We have been down this road before; we know what the consequences of inaction can be. We also know that we cannot afford to be reactionary in our approach. This is the time to convene our best efforts to articulate a political, economic, military and policing strategy to address both the manifestations and root causes of this emerging threat”.



Meanwile, the House in a resolution on motion moved under matters of urgent public importance by Yusuf Gagdi mandated the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant humanitarian agencies to as matter of urgency, provide relief materials to the victims of the attacks, in order to assuage the sufferings of survivors.