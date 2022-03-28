Nigeria committed to realising SDGs, AU Agenda 2063 – Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has assured of federal government’s committment towards realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Osinbajo stated this in Abuja on Monday at the African Union continental capacity building workshop on Africa’s Voluntary National Reviews (VNR) for the 2022 High Level Political Forum (HLPF) and Domestication of Agenda 2063.

The United Nations’ Agenda 2030 and a similar initiative by the African Union, is tagged the “AU Agenda 2063”.

At the occassion, Osinbajo dwelt on the various federal government’s policy initiatives aimed at achieving the SDGs and ameliorating the negative impact of the coronavirus on the nation’s economy and the populace.

The event was jointly hosted by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on SDG led by Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and the Nigerian office of the African Union Development Agency, New Partnership for African Development and African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM) led by Princess Gloria Akobundu.

Represented by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Osinbajo said, “Nigeria has established six SDGs innovation hubs, one in each geo-political zone; this provides an opportunity for States to leverage and dialogue with all relevant stakeholders to accelerate innovative solutions, prioritizing social protection as a tool to overcome the bottlenecks and expanding financing options to accelerate the achievement of SDGs in Nigeria.

“Permit me to let you know that since the adoption of the AU Agenda 2063 and the UN Agenda 2030, the Nigerian Government has embarked upon a process of domesticating these agendas at the national and sub-national levels.

“Interestingly, the new National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025 has strategies that aim at achieving the targets set under each of the goals in both Agendas while the capacities of policy makers are being strengthened to ensure their implementation in an integrated and coherent manner in order to facilitate an inclusive implementation processes across all relevant sectors.”

Osinbajo noted that the genesis of Agenda 2063 was the realisation by African leaders that there was a need to refocus and reprioritise Africa’s agenda from the struggle against apartheid and the attainment of political independence for the continent.

He added that Agenda 2063 is equally an arrangement that prioritises inclusive social and economic development, continental and regional integration, democratic governance, peace and security among other issues.

“The objective of which is to reposition Africa to becoming a dominant player in the global arena,” the VP said.

Orelope-Adefulire explained that the event, which is a follow-up to similar ones held in Addis Ababa, Kigali and Djibouti forms part of efforts to fast-track the achievement of the SDGs and Agenda 2063 in African countries.

She said Nigeria has recorded significant process in the implementation of the SDGs in many areas, including supporting the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prioritise and mainstream the SDGs into their medium and long-term development policies and plans.

Akobundu said the event was intended for African countries to share experiences and learn from each others on the implementation of the UN’s Agenda 2030 and the AU’s Agenda 2063 and how best to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the populace.

“At the end of the day, the outcome of this event will be presented at the HLPF come June 2022 at the United Nations,” Akobundu said.