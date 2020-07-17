Nigeria, corruption and the untouchable oligarchy

Coming up, we have heard from several local political discourses that the only way Nigeria’s problems can be solved is by converging all the Nigerian elite – leaders of the various patron/clients formations – in a single venue and incinerating them all. As Savage as it sounds, I came to understand that there was a precedent event to which this proposed solution is referenced to.

Some Ghanaian heads of state including Lt.-Gen. Afrifa (1969-1970), General Acheampon (1972-1978) and Lt.-Gen. Fred Akuffo (1978-1979) were popularly known for corruption and puppetry (to colonial forces) whose cumulative effect resulted in abject impoverishment and underdevelopment.

Such did not sit well with Flight Lieutenant Jerry Rawlings of the Free Africa Movement who rallied junior officers on May 15, 1979, and led a coup attempt which failed. He was sentenced to death in a court martial and imprisoned for such a felonious act. While awaiting execution date, Rawlings was released from prison by junior officers as part of another coup exercise which turned out to be successful.

In his quest towards realigning Ghana on a path of development and sanctifying its political system, Rawlings under the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council umbrella felt executing former corrupt leaders was the only option for disinfecting Ghana of corruption and other factors that contributed to the country’s underdevelopment and so he embarked on a “housecleaning exercise” which saw to the public execution(by firing squad) of 8 senior military officers including the 3 aforementioned former heads of state. He also subsequently extended the exercise which eventually consumed more than 300 Ghanians who allegedly constituted the “corrupt network”.

This is where the “gather them all and incinerate” motivation came from.

Coming back to Nigeria, one conspicuous value the leaders of post-independence Nigeria inherited from their colonial rulers is the unambiguous expression of materialist/elitist tendencies. As against fundamental cultural values which thinks ill of undeserved accumulation of personal wealth, our people not only inherited the Briton’s extravagant lifestyle, but also the sense of irresponsibility towards the masses – the elites established social distancing between them and the masses.

The “State” and by extension “government power” became the primary agency for accumulation of wealth and the moment the doors were open for indigenous competition, there was an all out attempt at clinching positions in government or at least, a direct access to it. This phenomenon eventually facilitated the establishment of an oligarchy; a dominant class which fulfilled both Marxist and Weberian conditions of “owning and controlling the most productive assets, appropriating the bulk of the most valued consumption opportunities, commanding sufficient monopoly over the means of coercion and legitimation and having control over dominant institutions of the society to be sustain politically this cumulative socioeconomic preeminence.” Larry Diamond declared that “the achievement of this new [oligarch] status and the accumulation of the wealth that marked it, came to depend to an extraordinary degree on political, political connections and political corruption.”

But since regional loyalties outweighed nationalistic tendencies, the first republic was devoid of a national dominant class, rather, oligarchies were set up in each of the three(or four) regions as those at helms of economic and societal control were unable to develop ‘trans-regional consciousness and coherence.’

It is majorly on the basis of such pervasive corruption, extravaganza expressed by the leaders of the first republic at the expense of national development, and tribal-based strife that the “The Five Majors” struck in January 1996. A bloody coup that marked the end of a failed first republic happened, and Nzeogwu declared that the revolution was “to establish a strong, united and prosperous nation free from CORRUPTION and internal strife.”

In his first and legendary broadcast, Nzeogwu spoke with much execration against corruption and its upholders, he said, “Our enemies are the political profiteers; the swindlers; the men in high and low places that seek bribes and demand 100 per cent; those that seek to keep the country divided permanently so that they can remain in office as ministers or VIPs at least, the tribalists, the nepotists, those that make the country look big for nothing before international circles, those that have corrupted our society and our Nigeria political calendar back by their words and deeds.”

The 1966 coup was a mini replica of the story narrated above of “Flight Lieutenant Rawlings and the stakes on the beach.”

However, the Rawlings style never stalled the corruption problem, in fact, it so happened that the military regimes adopted, consolidated and perfected the culture of corruption to a scope that is beyond what was witnessed during the First Republic. After the civil war, oil exploration and exportation surged as Nigeria discovered massive onshore and offshore crude oil deposits. As a result, Nigeria joined the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 1971. The world experienced a boom in oil price in the 1970s and Nigeria as one of world’s largest oil producers benefited immensely from it (Nigeria’s earnings from crude exports skyrocketed by over 500% within 1970-1974).

This event ushered back, in a much higher form, governmental extravagance and corruption that at a time Nigeria ordered 20 million tonnes of cement(ten times the amount Lagos port can accommodate in a year) for the execution of the large developmental construction projects the government have embarked on. It was later understood that both the cost and quantity of the cement was massively inflated in an attempt to squeeze the oil-rich government. The Military Government was so corrupt that civilians went to courts to testify against ministers and governors of the military regime (as in the case of Joseph Tarka and Joseph Gomwalk).

Resultantly, a new oil-based political and economic oligarchy (and patronage systems) was established consisting of senior military officers, their families and civilian cronies. This time, the oligarchy had more dangerous potentials because it was a system that established a national dominant class with absolute ‘trans-ethnic consciousness and coherence.’

Subsequent coups occurred all in an attempt to flush out corruption, but the system was so powerful that it became somewhat untouchable and indispensable. The Oligarchy kept getting stronger, more inclusive and better placed that at a point one could refer to the oligarchs as the “owners of Nigeria” or “kingmakers.” It has been established that the national patronage network is coalesced around certain retired military officers most of whom are former heads of state. They seem to have been in control of the Nigerian State since the end of the Civil War. Most heads of state that came after the civil war and later civilian presidents are said to be products of this patronage system.

The oligarchy and patronage networks which remains the most ardent perpetuator of corruption have become untouchable and seemingly indispensable because it holds the Nigerian political elites and by extension, the state together as much as it exerts political and economic malignancies on it. The relationship of the patrons is guided by a set of rules and any attempt at devouring themselves or violating the rules might lead to serious instability in the elite network. Such instabilities have the potential of threatening the very existence of the integrated democratic state of Nigeria.

