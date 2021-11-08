Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire sign counter trafficking agreement

The federal government, Monday, signed an agreement with the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire to prevent, suppress, and punish trafficking in persons especially trafficking in women and children, amongst other cooperation agreements.

This was the high point of the second session of the Ivorian-Nigerian Joint Commission of Cooperation held in Abidjan.

In a statement issued by NAPTIP head of press and public relations unit, Adekoye Vincent, the signed agreement will enhance regional cooperation between Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire in the fight against human trafficking, especially within the African corridors.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP),

for and on behalf of the federal government promised to further strengthen the mutual cooperation and implementation of agreements between the two countries.

The objective of the agreement is aimed at developing a common front to prevent and punish trafficking in persons by sharing intelligence and sensitisation campaigns in both countries; to protect, rehabilitate and reintegrate victims of trafficking into their original environment and to promote friendly cooperation between Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

This development came on the heels of the renewed commitment and strategic focus of the Director General of NAPTIP to strengthen ties with anti-trafficking agencies within the West African sub-region to effectively curb human trafficking.

The Director General, in an interactive session with the Ivorian counterparts, discussed current trends of trafficking, shared concerns and challenges in the fight against human trafficking, and pledged their commitments towards jointly curbing trafficking in persons.

The high-level delegation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was led by His Excellency the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, His Excellency Ambassador Zuberu Dada, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Fatima Waziri-Azi, the Director-General of NAPTIP, as well as several senior government officials and representatives from various ministries, departments and agencies.