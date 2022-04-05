Nigeria Data Protection Bureau to boost market value by N3bn

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami Tuesday said that the newly launched Nigeria Data Protection Bureau would boost the nation’s market value by over N3 billion in three years.

Pantami made this known while launching the logo, website and core values of the NDPB in Abuja.

He added that over 8,000 jobs would be created pointing out that it has become imperative for the country to create such an agency to regulate and protect data of Nigerians.

Prof. Pantami stated that with Nigeria’s growing population there was the need to be proactive saying, 79 zetabites of data could be generated in the next five years and that more would be generated going forward.

He urged the Bureau and its management to be up and doing as the mandate is to coordinate data and protect it.

Also, the Commissioner and CEO of NDPB, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, assured that the next thing would be create awareness and ensure capacity building through creation of a roadmap that would guide the process.