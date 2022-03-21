Nigeria deserves a new direction – NNPP chair

National chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Aniebonam, has said Nigeria deserves a new direction to ensure things work for a greater number of people in the coming 2023 General Elections.

Dr Aniebonam stated this when the party launched a television station in Abuja as part of preparations for 2023 General Elctions. Aniebonam, who was represented at the event by Mr Sammy Shuib expressed delight over the establishment of the TV station, He said it would provide timely information about the party.

The national secretary, Chief Agbo Major, said the party has become more attractive to Nigerians, adding that the party was already in talks with other like-minded groups and individuals to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said NNPP which registered as a political party in 2002 now has a medium of communication (TV station) to transmit undiluted information about the party.

“We have to have a medium through which we can give you undiluted information about our party,” he said.

He also stated that between June and early July, members would know who the candidates of the party in the 2023 General Elections are.

He stated further that with the Electoral Act 2022 in place, “the era of manipulation is gone, every party should be able to win election.”