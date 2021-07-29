Nigeria determined to exploit tourism potentials – Lai

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Wednesday said Nigeria is determined to fully exploit its tourism potentials.

The minister stated this in Asaba, Delta state on the occasion of tourism book presentation. He said tourism has been identified as a veritable tool for sustainable development in Nigeria.

Alhaji Mohammed who was represented by the ministry’s Chief Tourism Officer, Mr Tony Okpoju, said tourism was an activity that was essential to the life of nations because of its direct and indirect effects on the culture, cultural, educational and economic sector.

He said, “If the objectives of this tourism book is actualised, it will further sensitise students and by extension, their families of the benefits of the tourism sector since they remain the future employees in the industry.”

He said it was important for youth to be made aware of the importance of tourism from a tender age.

“One of the major challenges of facing Nigeria today is the urgent need to build a resilient and dynamic economy that is well placed to harness the country’s abundant resources.

“This, in addition to the wide and diverse cultural heritage in music, dance, festivals and ever hospitable disposition of Nigeria.”

The author of the book who is also chairman, Board of Directors, Delta State Tourism Board, Fidelia Salami, said a proper harnessing of the tourism sector will aid the country’s drive in economic diversification.

Salami noted that her tourism books for Senior Secondary Schools would go a long way in making students to be knowledgeable about tourism and also benefit from it.

He urged government and well meaning individuals to support the development of the tourism sector adding that meaningful employment opportunities abound in the sector for the budding Nigerian younger population.