Nigeria did not receive $100m grant from IOC –Gumel

Nigeria Olympic Committee president, Engr.Habu Gumel has declared that the country did not receive $100m from the International Olympics Committee(IOC) as palliatives for Covid-19 as been speculated in some quarters.

Gumel made the clarifications during the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Executive Committee (Exco) zoom meeting on Wednesday July 22, 2020 to discuss the way forward towards post-Covid-19 sporting activities in the country.

]He said the International Olympic Committee earmarked the fund for its member associations in which 15 International Federations (IFs) got loans, donation to 5 International Federations (IFs) and others to the tune of $63 million to cushion the effect of the pandemic while 206 NOCs will get a share of $37million based on Olympic Solidarity evaluation of needs and assessment. Afterward, the Nigeria Olympic Committee will know what will accrue to them as a body.

During the Zoom meeting , the Executive Board discussed the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic games in 2021, Commonwealth Youth Games which is postponed till 2023, the Commonwealth Games, Birmingham in 2022, the athletes welfare, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agenda on 30% women involvement in the National Federations activities and the upliftment of the National Federations.

Speaking further, the NOC President informed that preparation in terms of logistics for the Olympics has reached a commendable height and he thanked the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare for his support towards achieving it and in the same vein, he said federations that are yet to qualify for the Olympics should check their portals for the update.

Gumel charged the Federations to continue to work in unity with the NOC and the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for the betterment of the game while NOC will remain committed to supporting the sporting federations and the athletes to achieve the desired goal.