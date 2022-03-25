Nigeria due for census – PAN

The Population Association of Nigeria (PAN) has advised President Mohammadu Buhari to make official proclamation of the 2022 census, saying it is long overdue for another exercise to be conducted.

Immediate past president of the association, Professor Peter Olasupo Ogunjayigbe, stated this in Abuja while fielding questions from Journalists during it’s annual conference, assuring that the exercise would be credible and unique “because it is being digitised and would give accurate number of citizens to enable adequate utilization of youths in the country.”

Ogunjayigbe noted that insecurity has persisted because there is no current data on Nigeria’s population, stressing that the figure Nigeria is working with was no longer relevant.

“We appeal to President Mohammadu Buhari to make proclamation on the census because it is long overdue many people are talking about the insecurity situation and when are we sure we can be able to overcome the problem when the figures we are using is those generated over 16 years ago?

“We are sure these figures will no longer be relevant and that is why we are pleading that the President do the proclamation and allow the population commission to conduct the exercise,” he said.

“We are complaining of insecurity but other countries with insecurity are having their census we should look for how to overcome this problem and move ahead because the commission has proven that they are very ready to conduct the census,” he added.

Ogunjayigbe who is a Lecturer at the department of demography and social statistics at the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife noted that Nigeria currently has a youthful population with 40% between the age range of 30-35 years, adding that these youths were not given adequate opportunity to contribute to national development like their counterparts in other countries because the older citizens have remained in position.

He therefore, described Nigeria as a country with scarce resources in the midst of plenty due to its inability to utilize it’s human resources especially the talents of the youth.

“The problems we are having is because we have not allowed the youths to take their rightful positions and those at hem of affairs have refused to leave so, the youths are wasting away when they have the knowledge, and are educated.

“We are a country with scarce resources in the midst of plenty and thats why we are begginhg the elders to give the youths chance. All along we have been estimating but when this years census is conducted we will have actual number so we can know what to do with the population of youths,” he said.

Similarly, a Lecturer in the department of sociology at the Bayero University Kano, Professor Ismaila Mohammed Zongo, said Nigeria’s population has a total fertility rate of 5.6, indicating that each woman will give birth to atleast six children over her reproductive age showing that there is exponential growth in population.

“In 2006 cencus we were 140 million, today by projection we are over 200 mollion which means that over a projection of 14years we have added another 60million people meaning we have a young population which we need to harness by ensuring that we give them good education, heath, employment and generally improve on human capital to make life meaningful,” he said.