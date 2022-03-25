Nigeria due for census, says PAN, urges Buhari on 2022 exercise

The Population Association of Nigeria (PAN) has advised President Mohammadu Buhari to make official proclamation of the 2022 census, saying “it is long overdue for another exercise to be conducted.”

The immediate past president of the Association, Professor Peter Olasupo Ogunjayigbe, made the call in Abuja Friday while fielding questions from journalists during its annual conference.

He noted that insecurity had persisted “because there is no current data on Nigeria’s population,” adding that the “figure Nigeria is working with is no longer relevant.”

“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to make a proclamation on the census because it is long overdue many people are talking about the insecurity situation and when are we sure we can be able to overcome the problem when the figures we are using is those generated over 16 years ago?

“We are sure these figures will no longer be relevant and that is why we are pleading that the President do the proclamation and allow the population commission to conduct the exercise.

“We are complaining of insecurity but other countries with insecurity are having their census we should look for how to overcome this problem and move ahead because the commission has proven that they are very ready to conduct the census,” he said.

Ogunjayigbe, a lecturer at the department of demography and social statistics at the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife, said “Nigeria currently has a youthful population with 40% between the age range of 30-35 years,” adding that “these youths are not given adequate opportunity to contribute to national development like their counterparts in other countries because the older citizens have remained in position.”