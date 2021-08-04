Nigeria dumps West/Central Africa maritime body over disrespect for rule of law

Nigeria has exited the Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA), the Federal Government has announced.

Eric Ojiekwe, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, explained that the decision followed the disregard for Rules of Procedure regarding the eligibility of candidates nominated for the position of the Secretary-General of the organisation.

He noted that this was contained in a statement by the Nigerian delegation at the 8th Bureau of Ministers and 15th General Assembly of MOWCA held on Thursday last week in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The statement read, “It is sad and most depressing given Nigeria’s ardent and consistent support for MOWCA and its activities, that Nigeria as a nation must take a stand against the promotion of illegality, disrespect for the rule of law, and contravention of the rules regarding the election of the Secretary-General of MOWCA.

“This position followed the presentation for election for the position of Secretary-General of overaged candidates by Guinea and the Republic of Benin, leading Nigeria to further observe: ‘Nigeria draws the attention of the General Assembly to the comment of MOWCA as presented by MOWCA secretariat in the annotated Agenda circulated this week to the Committee of Experts meeting, which confirmed that Nigeria is the only country that met the age eligibility criteria requirement that candidates must not exceed 55 years.