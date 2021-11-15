Nigeria earns more from non-oil revenue – Osinbajo

In a bid to successfully diversify Nigeria’s economy from being dependent on oil and gas revenues, the federal government has announced that revenue flowing into the nation’s treasury are now majorly from non-oil and gas exports.

This historic announcement was made on behalf of the government by the Vice-President, Prof. Olayemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, at the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSCHE) 51st Annual International Conference/AGM in Lagos on Thursday 11th of November 2021.

A statement signed by Mrs. Josephine Ademu of the ministry states that the theme of this year’s conference is “Chemical engineering and the changing world”.

The vice president said that the federal government has worked tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria achieves full economic diversification and not be caught napping as crude oil and gas are no longer the major fuel that drive global economies, due to the fact that the more technologically advanced nations of the world have switched to clean and renewable energy.

Earlier In a goodwill message by the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Chief Dapo Abiodun ably represented by Hon.Gbenga Dairo, the state commissioner of Transportation, he commended the choice of the theme of the 51st annual Conference “Chemical engineering and the changing world” as quite apt, relevant and well pertinent.