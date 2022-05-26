Nigeria exports meet int’l standard, NPA MD tells UK govt

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko has reiterated the high quality of Nigeria exports to the international market and urged the British government to help halt preconceived negative labeling and rejections of the country’s produce in the United Kingdom.

Bello-Koko said the agency had outlined standard measures and specifications for export commodities and affirmed that exporters meet the required standard before the NPA allows their exit through the country’s ports hence the need for the acceptance anywhere in the world.

NPA’s Executive Director- Operations, Onari Brown, who spoke on behalf of the MD affirmed that Nigeria expects reciprocity in terms of the commitment to the tenets of trade facilitation between the two countries and lamented that reports of Nigeria goods being rejected because of their Nigerian origin is inimical to such agreements.



The Port Manager, Mrs Olufunmilayo Olotu also explained that NPA has mapped out a portion of the Lilypond Transit Park as an Export Consolidation bay for the port and provided structures and systems to shorten trade process and ensure goods arrive their ports of destination in the best shape.



In his remarks, Minister Mike Freer said the visit has exposed him to see “the real drive for modernisation to ensure the ports in Nigeria are amongst the best in the world, in the global economy. That is, investment in modernisation both for the customer and also to ensure revenue protection is captured is absolutely crucial and I am taking away the level of commitment and energy from the government here that is really quite outstanding. The UK will do all we can to assist the government meet their objectives.”

