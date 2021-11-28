Nigeria facing unique, difficult period under Buhari – Gov Makinde



Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has said that Nigeria is passing through a unique and difficult period as it has never been divided like this before.



The governor raised the alarm at the Oyo state Government House, Agodi, Ibadan while receiving State Directors of the Department of State Services in the South West States, who were in the state to hold the South West Zonal Conference of Directors of State Services.



He declared that the time has come for Nigerians to embrace things that will unite us the more as the country is presently faced with an economic issue and the issue of unifying this country.



” I will say that the country is passing through a unique and difficult period. We are faced with an economic issue and the issue of unifying this country. We have never been divided like this before. We are getting to a situation where the people of Osun would say they are not part of Oyo State but we used to be one state”, he said



‘The governor added, ” so, we all now have a very serious role to play to ensure that we unify our people and contribute our quota to the unity of the country. It is a huge task before us at this period. I will ask that you also look at that issue.”



Emphasizing that security is key to the successful implementation of government policies, Gov Makinde stressed that his administration will continue to support security agencies operating in the state to deliver on their mandates.



The governor while commending the DSS Directors team, led by its Chairman, Sheikh Mohammed Waziri, for helping to tackle insecurity in all the nooks and crannies of the country said, ” I am glad that the conference went very well. You were able to interact and identify some of the security challenges within the geopolitical zone.



” I am also happy that from your interaction, you have been able to come up with the fact that drug abuse and children in primary school becoming cultists is common. Yes, we can go after them just like you have suggested. We can win the war with brute force but can we win peace with the same force? For us, we think striking at the heart of what is causing all of these is Germaine. And if you trace it, it is economical. So, it is difficult to bring people to live peacefully together.”



Speaking further, the governor said, “when you have a situation where the resources are limited and we are all scrambling for it and we are not baking enough cake to go round, then there will always be serious issues where people will look for where they can gain a little bit of an advantage over the other people. So, I will ask that in your recommendations and course of action, let us also look at how we can win the peace.



In his remarks, the Chairman of the South West Zonal Conference of State Directors of State Service, Sheik Mohammed Waziri, disclosed that the DSS understands the importance of security in a polity, and that without security there would not be development.

Related

No tags for this post.