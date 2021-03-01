Nigeria first to lead global, continental trade concurrently – Olaosebikan

The Chief Executive Officer of Midas Communications, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, Sunday, stated that Nigeria is the first country in the universe to lead the world trade globally and continentally.

Alhaji Olaosebikan in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan stated that with the occupation of the three eminent positions by Nigerian citizens, Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has recorded an unprecedented accomplishment in the world.

Olaosebikan said: “No other country of the world, whether in Europe, Asia, South America, North America, Antarctica or Oceania has had the rare privilege of having her citizens occupying the three trade and investment positions at the same time.

“Nigeria today becomes the first country in the world to have her citizens occupy the leaderships of trade and commerce bureaucracies of her continent and the entire world simultaneously, as the Nigeria-born, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala steps in as the 7th Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) this morning in Geneva, Switzerland”, he said.

Olaosebikan added, “Already, Nigeria has Dr. Akinwumi Adesina as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, President and Board Chairman of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). Adesina, serving his second term on the job, was first appointed on May 28, 2015 and Professor Oramah also serving a second term was first appointed on September 21, 2015.

“All the three Nigerians, Dr. Iweala, Dr. Adesina and Professor Oramah got the continental and global positions with the full support of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and direct decisive policies and actions of President Buhari, confirming the success of the international relations policy of the present government and the propriety President Buhari enjoys across the world.”

Commending Buhari for achieving the record feat for Nigeria, Olaosebikan urged the president to continue to give his total support to Nigerians seeking global and continental positions and recognitions so that our country would continue to enjoy bumper prestige worldwide.

“It is a moment to be proud of being a Nigerian. It is also a time for all of us to be more dedicated, committed to the cause of our motherland and contribute our best in whatever we are doing and wherever we find ourselves,” he said.