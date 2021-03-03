Nigeria football needs genuine investors to grow – Egbayelo

Japan based sports entrepreneur and president of Lagos based nationwide league side Iganmu FC Dr. Abayomi Egbayelo, has pointed the way forward for the development and growth of Nigerian football.

Speaking with journalists at the Agege stadium during the TCC Football Championship Egbayelo, was full of praises for the NFF board led by Amaju Pinnick and LMC boss, Shehu Dikko for their valiant efforts to reposition football in the country.

Egbayelo who holds a doctorate degree in sports management, however, lamented the dearth of genuinely passionate football investors that would help drive the growth of Nigerian football.

“Nigerian football has the potentials to be greater. We have the required talents and the resources. However, many so-called investors have not really put their money, where their mouths have been,” Egbayelo remarked.

“Nigerian football needs genuinely passionate investors with unflinching desires to put up their resources and finances for the development and growth of Nigerian football.

“The involvement of government in football has been inimical to the development of Nigerian football. Football should not be taken as a mere social tool, but as real business. That’s why we have to attract investors and business oriented individuals and organisations to our football, “he said.