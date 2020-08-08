Nigeria football supporters club celebrates Anyansi on his birthday

Nigeria Football Supporters Club has congratulated the chairman of Enyimba International Football Club Aba, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu on his birthday.

According to the message signed by the National Chairman of NFSC, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, Anyansi deserves all encomiums and best wishes on this special day because he has proven to be a great and patriotic Nigerian.

Ikpea noted the immense contributions of the multiple awards winning football administrator, who has the enviable records as the only Nigerian football administrator to lead the Aba Elephants to win CAF Champions League cup victories.

” Chief Felix Anyansi should be celebrated by all football lovers in Nigeria and beyond for his achievements and contributions to the development of Nigerian football.

” Even members of the NFSC, cannot forget his support and encouragement to the club. I remember vividly how he took 50 members of NFSC to Egypt to support Enyimba FC, during the CAF Champions League triumph. He is a good man and with a large heart.

” We pray that God will continue to protect and bless him, now and always. May He also grant him good health, long life and prosperity to the service of Nigerian football and humanity,” Ikpea said.