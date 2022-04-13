Nigeria generates N29.95bn from exportation of electricity, lowest in 11 years – Report

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data report said Nigeria generated a sum of $72 million from electricity export in 2021, a naira equivalent of N29.95 billion, using the official exchange rate of N416/$.

This is said to be its worst electricity export income in 11 years.

The amount generated in the review year represents a 14.5 per cent decline compared to $84.26 million recorded in the previous year and 49.4 per cent drop as opposed to the $142.3 million received as payment in 2019.

Nigeria earned $543.11 million from electricity exports to countries like Niger, Benin, and Togo in the past five years.

As a result of recurrent grid collapses, which caused blackouts in some areas of the country, a total energy generation plummeted to 37,964.93MWh on Saturday, 9th April 2022.

The World Bank says 85 million Nigerians do not have access to grid electricity, representing about 43 per cent of the country’s population, which effectively makes Nigeria the country with the largest energy access deficit in the world, yet still carry out cross-border electricity trades.

The World Bank also noted that the lack of reliable power has resulted in an annual economic loss estimate of $26.2 billion, representing about two per cent of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).