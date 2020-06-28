Nigeria gets five-year soil strategic action plan

The Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS), has rolled out a 5 – year strategic action plan.

The agency is saddled with the mandate of regulating the profession of soil science; as well as providing a scientific basis for enhancing and sustaining productivity of soil resources with minimal environmental degradation, especially with regards to food production in the country.

The Registrar, Professor Victor Chude in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said the implementation of the action plan is geared towards addressing the challenges of soil degradation, protection of the soil, promotion of sustainable soil management, ultimately leading to food and nutrition security in the country.

According to him, the action plan which implementation commenced this June 2020 to 2025, has been categorized into five Thematic Areas for effective and efficient coordination and monitoring.

Some of the Pillars include promotion of sustainable management of soil resources for soil protection, conservation and sustainable productivity; encouraging investment, technical cooperation, policy, education, awareness and extension in soil.

“Pillar 3 is to promote targeted soil research and development focusing on identified gaps, priorities, and synergies with related productive, environmental, and social development actions by assessing and prioritizing soil related research gaps;

“Enhance the quantity and quality of soil data and information: data collection (generation), analysis, validation, reporting, monitoring and integration with other disciplines; and pillar 5 is for harmonization of methods, measurements and indicators for the sustainable management and protection of soil resources,” he said.