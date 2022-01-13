Nigeria: GSF to plant 25m trees, lift 84,000 people out of poverty





Plans are underway by Green Sahara Farms (GSF) to plant 25million trees and lift about 84,000 people out of poverty across Nigeria.

The Managing Director GSF, Suleiman Dikwa explained that in the last 10years the body had planted 250,000 economic trees in the communities where they are working.

According to him, the Organisation have been working nationwide particularly in Plateau, Nassarawa, Yobe, Gombe Adamawa and Kastina states.

He said “Under the ESG, the farmers get more value for their crop and the environment is more protected. In essence we are making a commitment to creating an innovative and conduisive environment for our workers to evolve, develop sustainable solutions for the farmers and protect the environment.”

Dikwa stated that with the Green Tree Thrift programme, farmers can earn a minimum of N3million annually through planting of economic trees. “GSF has been providing each household in these communities where they work with 300 nurseries to plant trees.”

Explaining further he said a cashew tree produces a minimum of 20kg of fruit per tree, when multiplied by 300 trees, it gives six tonnes.

He said a tonne of Cashew in the international market is about N500,000 multiplied by six tonnes, gives N3 million.