Nigeria hangs on economic, political imbalance – Rewane

It is far from being well with lack of trust in the political system, foreign airlines threatening to quit, and flight tickets 23 per cent more expensive,. said Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited.

“It seems like all is well in Nigeria. There’s cash, ATM queues are reduced, and the elections are over, somewhat. But it isn’t all too well. The lack of trust in the political system has grown even more, foreign airlines are threatening to quit on trapped funds ($802mn), and flight tickets are 23 per cent more expensive as IATA rate has been adjusted to N561/$ from N462/$”, said Rewane.

He said all these will tell on the economy in the near term.

He said, similar to the global trend, the monetary policy committee increased rates to 18 per cent per annum, also fueling recession fears in the country.

More so, the chances of oil prices falling on a global slowdown and its attendant impact on Nigeria’s growth continues to hover around investor sentiments.

On the position side, he said cash is trickling back into the economy as old notes remain valid till year-end.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

