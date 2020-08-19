Nigeria has lost a humane, detribalised media guru – MMPN

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has described the death of Malam Abdullahi Wada Maida, the chairman of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Governing Board as a painful exit of a humane and detribalised media giant.

In a condolence message to the NAN family, MMPN national president Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said Wada’s death Monday night would create a wide gap in the media industry.

“This is one man who passed through all stages of journalism practice as reporter, correspondent, Editor, Editor- in-Chief, Managing Director, Publisher, Press Secretary and head of many media institutions.”

“I recollect how he gave MMPN the Board room in NAN during the inaugural meeting of the association in 2002 and gave us necessary support to grow,” the statement said.

He said as one of the longest serving Editor-in-Chief and Managing Directors in NAN, spanning through 18 years, Wada displayed his true Nigerianess as his recruitment policy was in tune with the federal character.