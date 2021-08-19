Nigeria has the highest number of dams – Minister

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu has revealed that with a total of 408 Dams consisting of 142 Large Dams, 59 Medium Dams and 207 Small Dams, Nigeria has the highest number of dams in Africa.

Adamu disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during the launching of the Compendium and Digital Map of Dams in Nigeria, Compendium of Irrigation Schemes in Nigeria, the Code of Practice for Dam Reservoir Operation in Nigeria and a documentary in book and video formats entitled Swimming Against the Tides.

In his Keynote address, the minister informed the audience that the history of dam construction in Nigeria dates back to 1918 with the construction of single purpose Kwall Stream and Ngell Dams in the present-day Plateau State. These two dams are used for hydropower generation.

Since then, a good number of dams of various sizes and purposes have been built all over the country up to present day.

Engr. Adamu said that when he assumed office in 2015, he directed that an inventory of all Dams and Irrigation schemes in Nigeria be undertaken and that exercise has culminated with the production of the documents “Compendium and Digital Map of Dams in Nigeria” and the “Compendium of Irrigation Schemes in Nigeria.”

The Compendium and Digital Map of Dams in Nigeria is a National Registry of all Dams in the country and it is in conformity with the standard of the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD). The data provided therein will be of immense value to Dam Owners/Operators and other interested parties. It will also attract and guide future investments in the Water Sector. A total of 408 Dams are documented in the Compendium as follows: 142 Large Dams, 59 Medium Dams and 207 Small Dams.

On Irrigation Schemes, the Minister said that the Ministry is organising Irrigation Farmers into “Water User Associations” or strengthening of same where they already exist is currently on-going. The purpose is to establish the Irrigation Farmers into formidable groups as partners to Government and to build their capacities for effective operation and maintenance of relevant Irrigation Infrastructure. Altogether, 323 Irrigation Schemes are documented in the Irrigation Compendium across the six (6) geo-political zones of the country.

They are classified based on ownership, status, scale, system, type and method of schemes as well as water and energy sources.

The documentary “Swimming Against the Tides” is a detailed documentary evidence of very significant milestones recorded in his five years as Honourable Minister of Water Resources.