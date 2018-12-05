Nigeria imported 4.37bn litres of petrol in Q3 2018

A total of 4.37 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) popularly called petrol was imported into the country in third quarter of 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.



According to NBS in its petroleum products importation statistics for Q3 2018, 873.72 illion litres of automotive gas oil (AGO), 312.71 million litres of household kerosene (HHK), 212.80 million litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), and 162.37 million litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were also imported into the country in the period under review.

The statistics bureau in the report revealed that September 2018 recorded the highest volumes of PMS imported into the country at 1.59 billion litres while the highest volume of AGO and household kerosene (HHK) were imported in July and August 2018 respectively.

State-wide distribution of truck-out volume for Q3 2018 showed that 4.52bn of premium motor spirits (PMS), 1.02 billion litres of automotive gas oil, 168.42 million litres of household kerosene, 189.21 million litres of aviation turbine kerosene and 125.43 million litres of LPG) were distributed nationwide during the period under review.



