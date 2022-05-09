Nigeria in Hanke’s poverty and misery rating

Steve Hanke may be an obscure professor of applied economics in John Hopkins University. However, his recent report on global poverty and misery has attracted the attention of many.

Hanke’s report once again exposed Nigeria as a low middle-income country that is more miserable than impoverished Benin and Togo.

The report which analysed the standard of living in 156 countries showed Nigeria lagging behind as the fourth most miserable country in Africa. Nigeria’s poverty and misery is just behind Sudan, Zimbabwe and Angola.

Nigeria slipped from the 14th position in Hanke’s misery list in 2020 to the 11th position in 2021. What could be deciphered from the report is that Nigeria’s misery is worsening.

Hanke uses inflation rate, unemployment, lending rate and gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate to determine the level of misery in each of the 156 countries surveyed.

Nigeria’s deplorable misery rating emanates from an alarming unemployment rate of 33.3 per cent and a sluggish GDP growth rate which is lower than population growth.

Inflation rate in Nigeria is equally alarming. Nigeria has the highest inflation rate in the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) and even in the whole of sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria’s inflation rate stands at 15.92 per cent and there are fears that it may be heading for 20 per cent by the end of 2022.

Again, Nigeria has one of the highest lending rates in the continent. With monetary policy rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent, Nigeria is second only to Kenya in high lending rate. Most of the countries in Africa have single digit MPR while most of their banks lend to fund users at single digits too.

However, Nigeria’s effective lending rate might actually dwarf that of Kenya. Even as MPR stands at 11.5 per cent, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), generally regarded by banks as high risk borrowers, get funds at anything from 30 per cent from banks. That makes the cost of funds atrociously high for the high risk borrowers that have the highest potential for creating jobs.

Hanke’s poverty and misery listing of Nigeria seemingly vindicates the World Bank assessment which concluded that Nigeria pushed 23 million people below poverty line in 2021.

The strange thing with the World Bank poverty rating is that Nigeria manufactured the same number of poor people as war torn Afghanistan.

Afghanistan which has been at war since the defunct Soviet Union invaded it in December 24, 1979, pushed 23 million of its citizens into poverty in 2021 just as Nigeria did.

The World Bank blamed COVID-19, food imports restriction, and exchange rate mismanagement for the surging food inflation that pushed millions of Nigerians below poverty line.

Food inflation is largely to blame for the surge in headline inflation which has made it difficult for the federal government to meet its annual budget inflation target in the last four years.

Six months ago, food inflation stood menacingly at 23 per cent. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) worsened Nigeria’s food crisis by placing some food items in the list of 45 goods that cannot be imported with foreign exchange from the official window.

Food items like rice, maize and palm oil are in the implied import restriction list. While Nigeria has recorded considerable success in rice production due to the CBN intervention, the ban has conjured an acute shortage of maize.

Consequently, the country’s fledgling poultry industry is deep in distress due to acute scarcity of maize to blend feeds for starving birds in the farms of disillusioned farmers. That has pushed the price of poultry products beyond the reach of millions.

A crate of eggs that sold for N800 two years ago, now sells for N2,500. One kilogramme of chicken now sells for N2,000. The same quantity was N1,200 in the first half of 2021.

Prices of poultry products are surging because operators now smuggle in maize from the U.S. at the prevailing parallel market exchange rate of N580 to the dollar to bridge the yawning supply deficit in the market.

While wheat, a key ingredient in the production of bread, is yet to hit the import prohibition list, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has inhibited imports from Ukraine.

Two weeks ago, the European Union (EU) complained that about 30 ships fully loaded with wheat were blocked by the Russian Navy from leaving Ukrainian ports for their destinations in Africa. The resultant scarcity has pushed up the market price of wheat. Nigeria depends on Russia and Ukraine for 30 per cent of its wheat supply.

A standard loaf of bread which sold for N350 two years ago now sells for N600.

CBN is insensitive to repeated complaints by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about Nigeria’s devious multiple exchange rates.

The system does not only encourage corruption but has effectively retarded the inflow of foreign direct investment. The global lenders blame the repeated depreciation of the naira which is at the root of the country’s surging inflation, on the multiple exchange rates.

The dubious system has created a chasm between the official and parallel market rates. The naira currently trades at N580 to the dollar. The N160 margin between official and parallel market rates encourages round-tripping and makes CBN the sole provider of forex in the market.

Consequently, CBN lacks the forex to supply foreign investors leaving the shores of Nigeria. They are often forced to source forex from the parallel market rather than tying down their funds in Nigeria for years.

Any foreign investor who enters Nigeria at the official rate of N415 to the dollar and desperately leaves at the parallel market rate of N580 loses N160 million for every $1 million taken out. Many see that as a senseless venture at a time when emerging markets with highly competitive infrastructure are begging for investment.

The CBN has no plans to merge the exchange rate of the naira to encourage inflow of foreign direct investments. Besides, Nigeria’s senseless dependence on food imports would remain as defiant as it has been in the last 30 years.

It therefore follows that Nigeria will continue to fuel inflation by importing or smuggling food with a persistently depreciating currency.

The simple conclusion is that Nigeria might someday become the most miserable country in the world just as it has been the global headquarters of poverty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

