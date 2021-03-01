Nigeria in limbo, nothing to restructure – Nwoko

Former attorney general and immediate past Commissioner for Justice in Akwa Ibom state, Uwemedimo Nwoko (SAN) has said Nigeria is dead and described those clamouring for restructuring as mere pretenders.

Nwoko, who made the remark while interacting with newsmen in Uyo weekend, said “the concept called Nigeria has expired.”

He said the emergence of people like Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and the utterances of a lot of the supposed leaders of this country, were clear manifestation that the practical aspect of a country was gone.

Commenting on Gumi’s negotiation and comments on bandits, he said: “Such comments, in fact from the day he opens his mouth to say that he is visiting and negotiating with the bandits on behalf of Nigeria, he should have been taken in for serious questioning.

“My perception is that the concept called Nigeria has expired. Regrettably, up till now, we have not summoned the courage to tell the truth as it is. We are like dancing around the grave yard of Nigeria. Nigeria is dead. There is no government, no governance.

“Everybody is being dishonest to one another, tribally, religiously and politically. I think at this point it is a business of trying to scavenge on whatever is left of the rubbles arising from the collapse. I don’t know how long it is going to last, but mark my words, this drama may not last for too long.”

He noted that the country had gone beyond the point of remediation and that discussing about restructuring was like trying to wake a death horse.

Related

No tags for this post.