Nigeria inching towards a failed state – Tambuwal

Governor of Sokoto state and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Tambuwal, has said “Nigeria is not a failed state, but inching towards a failed state.”

He stated this when he paid a consultative visit on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP on Friday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Tambuwal lamented that the nation had been divided like never before, adding that “the economy is in shambles and the security ravaging the country has never been this bad.”

He also said, “We are facing greater dangers that we’ve never faced before. Our country has been divided as never before. Our economy is in shambles.

“The security ravaging the country has never been this bad. The general summation of the situation of the country is that we are inching towards a failed state. I’m not saying that Nigeria is already a failed state, but we’re inching towards that. Therefore, it is our responsibility to collectively work together towards rescuing our country, retrieving the country from APC before the deed is done.”

In his remarks, the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, noted that “Nigeria needs a visionary leader who will be fair to all.”

“The country needs a very serious leader, a visionary leader who is fair and just, who can turn around the fortunes of the country in a very short time. And I’m sure that PDP has 17 quality people.

“Nigerians are yearning for us to come back. We don’t want to come back in a disorganised way. We want to come back organised, united and strong enough to solve the problems of Nigeria.

“We are happy that we have quality leaders among you and certainly, the party delegates will ultimately decide which one of you will emerge as the candidate,” he said.

