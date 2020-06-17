Nigeria: Inflation rises to 12.40% in May



The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.40 percent (year-on-year) in May 2020.

This is 0.06 percent points higher than the rate recorded in April 2020 (12.34) percent.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its CPI and Inflation Report for May 2020 notes that increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.



According to the report, On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.17 percent in May 2020, this is 0.15 percent rate higher than the rate recorded in April 2020 (1.02) percent.