Nigeria: IOGLAD to empower organic farmers in 22 states

The International Organisation for Good Leadership and Agricultural Development (IOGLAD), is set to empower farmers in 15 Africa Countries including Nigeria on Organic agricultural practice and culture programme.

IOGLAD is a non-governmental organisation.

Presenting the programme to a group of experts led by the Director, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Lawal Fausat, IOGLAD Chairman, Chief Martin Ihesie, said a million organic farmers across 22 states will be empowered in Nigeria on 10 different commodities.

According to Ihesie, the NGO is focused on agricultural development programme with emphasis on organic agricultural development in 15 Africa countries that are member of the African Development Fund.

“One of the major cardinal programme of IOGLAD is to promote nations economy through organic agriculture by encouraging farmers to embark on massive production of organic food crops that can be consumed within the continent and exported thereby guaranteeing a balance system of trade and payment.

“We intend to ensure that each African nation is able to produce enough organic food crops, that are rich I natural vitamins, minerals that are capable to improve health and well being of their people,” he said.

In Nigeria, Ihesie said the registration for the pilot phase in 22 states will commence 6th June to July 6th 2022, after which registered farmers will be empowered according to the programme signed for by the farmers.

He said the programme targets a million farmers in 22 states in 10 commodities in the ratio of 5000 farmers per commodity.

He said the organisation is collaborating with the Federal Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, the Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) and the Bank of Agriculture.

“We will be paying the sum of N400 million to the Bank of Agriculture as our counterpart funds which will be disbursed to the collaborating bank for the farmers to access on a non interest loan basis.

“Each registered farmers shall be given ATM card with membership certificate of organic farmer’s pilot scheme on the payment of N2000 per farmers at the registration point.

“Then, the farmers will be trained and there will be periodic visits by the extension staff to each of the farmer’s farm to ascertain the level of development and assist where needed.

“Each farmers in the commodity group will be attached to an agricultural development insurance brokers, who will off-take the farmers harvest while organic farmers seeking to get inputs loan will be required to apply individually through their state desk officer that would be forwarded to IOGLAD bank desk officer who will quantify the cash worth of the inputs and the labour cost,” he said.

The Chairman said the payment system is flexible as farmers will choose either to pay 100% of farm input loan, redeemable with 50% farm produce and 50% cash worth at the end of the harvest or pay 50% down payment for the farm input redeemable with farm produce after harvest or redeemable by 50% cash payment after the harvest among other options.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture will be required to provide extension officers from each state of operation that will be given allowance by the organisation for effective monitoring of the farmers.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Mrs Lawal said the committee will submit it report to the permanent secretary for appropriate actions and decision.

