Nigeria is Africa’s top crude oil producer, supplier – Report

Nigeria has been identified as Africa’s top oil producer and one of the top three gas suppliers, a report by African Energy Chambers (AEC) has said.

The report affirmed that Nigeria will most likely maintain this position in the first quarter of this year, while its position as one of the top three gas suppliers will remain intact until 2025.

Nigeria represents one of Africa’s heavyweights when it comes to hydrocarbon exploration and production with over 36 billion barrels of oil and 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, the country has managed to position itself as both an attractive upstream market and competitive producer.

According to the outlook, Nigeria will produce 1.46 million barrels per day of crude oil out of the 6.35 million barrels per day that Africa as a whole will produce during the year, reaffirming the country’s position as a continental energy hub as production in the West African state peaks in 2023.

Out of the 36 billion barrels of oil reserves Nigeria holds, just over 25 per cent is currently produced from deepwater projects, underlining a huge opportunity for Nigeria to expand partnerships and investment to ramp up production and increase its role in both the continental and global energy landscape.

Speaking on this, Mr NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC said, “The recent $1.2 billion deal between Nigeria’s Seplat Energy and American energy firm ExxonMobil, in which the multinational will continue with its deep-water projects whilst handing over onshore projects, is an indication of the huge potential the country’s offshore projects have in the near future in addressing energy needs as energy consumption increases.