‘Nigeria is endowed with abundant youth talents’

Charkesann Sports Management president Charles Phillip Okeimute has disclosed that Nigeria is endowing with enormous youthful talent when it comes to sports most especially the game of soccer.

The former El-kanemi Warriors forward who started his football playing on the street of Ajegunle said that Nigeria is blessed with abundant talent but they are finding to showcase it.

Okeimute hinted that with his contact and connections home and abroad he can assist youths in making them realise their dream with the help of Almighty God.

“Currently setting up a close camp for new players who will be taking part in the Lagos state league, because Charleann Football Club will be playing in Lagos State season as soon as sports activities resume”.

” The date for the close camp will be communicated through our social media platforms.

The Charlesann Football League is registered with the Lagos State Football Association.