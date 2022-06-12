Nigeria is on the right part to progress – Eneukwu





As Nigeria marked her Democracy Day on Sunday, the Deputy National Chairman South All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Emma Eneukwu, has described Nigeria as a country that has rediscovered its developmental strides and very close to being Africa’s best.

In a message which he personally signed and sent to newsmen on Sunday in Enugu, Chief Eneukwu stated that, “our Nigeria reignited her stance in the map of Africa since APC took over her leadership in 2015, an act he said, saved the country from doom.”

Eneukwu stated that the time calls for Nigerians to be more patriotic in their daily activities and eschew any form of action or statement that could jeopardise the peaceful coexistence amongst her citizens.

He posited that the country needed cohesion amongst all ethnic groups to prosper as calls for secession are ideas from pessimists who were bent on causing chaos through various means because of their asinine and megalomaniac obsessions.

“I want to congratulate our dear country for successfully celebrating her 23rd Democracy Day anniversary since the inception of the 4th Republic, which started in 1999.

“It has not been very easy but God kept us moving in love, unity and progress.

“Our democracy has grown tremendously since APC took over in 2015, as our country was so divided amongst ethnicity while insurgency held its way.

“But when APC took over through President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria was saved from a total collapse because we have a Pan African President that does not segregate.

“The time now calls for more patriotism amongst our citizens, as we must all see Nigeria as our most cherished property, that requires stoical efforts from everybody, to make it an enviable haven for other countries in the continent and the world at large to embrace.

“We must abdicate from any activity that brings about division and must fervently, inculcate the spirit of oneness.

“The time now requires that we join hands together work for the interest of Nigeria and curb any act that encourages division as those propagating such, are doing so because of their narcissistic propensity and not for our own good,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

