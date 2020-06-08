Nigeria, Isreal to sign pact on methanol fuel technology

Nigeria and Israel are set to sign bilateral agreement in the area of methanol fuel production technology that would be of mutual benefits to both countries.

This was discussed when the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Shimon Ben Shoshan paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry on Monday, in Abuja.

Speaking during the visit, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said Nigeria is determined to explore and develop the methanol chemical fuel technology because it holds the key to the economic diversification of the country.

Dr. Onu added that for Nigeria to become the manufacturing hub of Africa, it must utilize all its natural resources and add value to them so as to create wealth and employment for its teeming youths.

While describing methanol as a “Wonder Chemical”, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said its application will impact positively the power, energy and manufacturing sector.

Speaking earlier, the Israeli Ambassador Mr. Shimon Ben Shoshan, said Israel will be willing to share its know- how and expertise on methanol fuel technology with Nigeria.

He said the methanol fuel technology is a better alternative to petroleum as it is cheaper, faster ad pollution- free.

Mr. Shoshan also said that his country is also ready to learn from Nigeria’s indigenous technology as well as its progress in oil and gas technology