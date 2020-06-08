Nigeria, Isreal to sign pact on methanol fuel technology

Nigeria and Israel are to sign bilateral agreement in the area of Methanol Fuel Production Technology that would be of mutual benefit to both countries.

This emerged when the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Shimon Ben Shoshan, paid a courtesy visit to the ministry in Abuja, Monday.

Speaking during the visit, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said Nigeria is determined to explore and develop the methanol chemical fuel technology because it holds the key to the economic diversification of the country.

Dr. Onu added that for Nigeria to become the manufacturing hub of Africa, it must utilize all its natural resources and add value to them so as to create wealth and employment for its teeming youths.

While describing Methanol as a “Wonder Chemical”, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said its application will impact positively the power, energy and manufacturing sector, adding that with its introduction, Nigeria will soon become the manufacturing hub of Africa.